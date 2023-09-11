How can sensors prevent long term damage to homes/structures?

In your home, sensors can detect hazardous and dangerous situations that directly and imminently impact the homeowner or other people in the home. These situations could include a fire that can damage the home and even endanger its inhabitants, hazardous chemicals, such as natural gas, that only affects human inhabitants, burglary that can impact both the home and humans, and more. These are all here and now occurrences. However, there are many activities that can take place over a longer period of time and not normally be detected by the homeowner or building owner – until it’s too late. This has created opportunities for companies to develop sensor-based systems to provide a new approach.

One company has developed a sensor system to extend the lifespan of new and existing buildings by providing early detection of fungus and rot from high levels of moisture in hidden locations. Sensor Innovation’s into® sensor system also contributes to reduced and predictable maintenance costs, reduced risk of downtime at businesses, and lower insurance charges.

In the structure, wireless sensors, typically with a range of 200 meters and expected battery of 30 years, are attached in the insulation between the vapor barrier and siding to detect the presence of water and abnormal moisture levels in roofs, ceilings, walls, and floors. Measuring water, relative humidity (%) and temperature (C°), the sensor connects to the into® Control System (iCS) gateway. Then, collected data is sent to the cloud solution iCS.

One sensor type was specifically developed to measure wood moisture equivalent (WME). By preventing fungus and rot formation, it leads to longer lifespan and a better indoor climate. Another, smaller version Is usually installed in wet rooms, kitchens, shafts, and other critical locations in rooms, but can also be installed near drains or gutters on roofs to detect leaks in these areas as well. For all sensors, a specially developed algorithm gives precise warnings in the event of leaks and abnormal moisture development.

Another long-term problem for homes or any structure that can cause severe problems if undetected is termites. The Halo Electronic Termite Detection system from Dow AgroSciences was designed to address this problem. It is based on the use of several wood-based sensors that termites find, eat and eventually chew through the wood to trigger the sensor. When triggered, the sensor will light up as well as sound an alarm. As long as there is no termite activity, the electronic signal will not be triggered.

The monitoring system is a small handheld indicator powered from a nine-volt battery to monitor for termite activity. To provide termite protection, several monitoring stations are placed into the ground, about 10-20 feet apart from each other. Most homes require about 12 to 15 stations to properly monitor the area and are located outside of the perimeter of the home and away from where rain drips off of the roof. The handheld indicator allows quick site monitoring, where the presence of termites in the monitoring stations provides a positive signal with 98 percent accuracy.

References

Sensor Innovation, https://www.sensorinnovation.no/en/

What is Halo Electronic Termite Detection and How Does it Work? https://www.lethalpestsolutions.com/blog/what-is-halo-electronic-termite-detection-and-how-does-it-work/