How can you sense your home’s energy consumption?

The Sense energy monitor from Sense Labs, Inc. indicates where the energy is being consumed in a home. With this information users can:

Track energy use over time

Identify sources of energy waste

Monitor critical loads in the home

Set device-level notifications

Wattage is tracked through two current sensors clamped around the mains that feed the electrical panel, sampling data 1 million times per second. Each sensor is similar to a clamp meter that uses a current transformer and a Hall element to detect the magnetic field. Machine learning technology allows the system to identify unique aspects of each device’s waveform to provide real-time insights into device behavior. With its Wi-Fi connected Bluetooth wireless connection and an installed Ap, loads can easily be monitored remotely on a smartphone.

With its machine learning technology, as the Sense system tracks a home’s energy consumption, it begins to recognize most appliances and other devices that use more than 60 watts. Typically, it detects 12 devices in the first month after being installed and 25-30 devices after 12 months. Unique aspects of some of the larger current draw devices such as an electric dryer, refrigerator, microwave and washing machine simplifies their identification.

The difference in waveforms such as an incandescent lightbulb vs a compact fluorescent (CFL) bulb allows detection of these loads as well. Once a specific load is detected, it can be tracked. This allows the Sensor system to track items such as a garage door opening or closing or the operation of a sump pump when heavy rain is occurring. The system can even identify a stalled motor before it fails and avoid wasting of a great deal of energy before that finally happens.

While the device itself can handle 250V, 200A max power measurements, its power consumption is less than 5W, 0.1A. The system boasts whole house energy monitoring with 99% accuracy.