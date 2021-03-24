Hybrid FPC-to-board connector combines low-profile with high-current capacity

Hirose has developed a hybrid flexible printed circuit (FPC) to board connector that offers significant space savings and high power capability. The low-profile BK13C series has a pitch of only 0.35 mm, stacking height of 0.6 mm, and width of 1.9 mm, enabling OEMs to reduce the size and cost of portable and wearable electronic devices. The hybrid BK13C series’ power contacts support up to 5 A, while the signal contacts support 0.3 A.

Featuring a rugged molded housing covered by a metal shell, the BK13C series’ fully armored design prevents housing damage when mating. The connector design effectively uses end spacing to expand self-alignment range when mating. Easy mating is achieved via a wide self-alignment range of ±0.22 mm in the pitch direction and ±0.3 mm in the width direction. The insert molded header and receptacle eliminate gaps between the terminals and housing, preventing solder wicking.

The hybrid BK13C series connector is commonly used for portable devices like audio players, cameras, laptops and gaming consoles, as well as wearable devices like ear buds, smart watches and smart glasses.

“Based on customer demand, the hybrid BK13C Series offers enhanced capabilities that enable portable and wearable devices to be smaller and lighter,” said Mark Kojak, VP of Sales and Marketing for Hirose Electric USA. “The power contact design reduces the length of the connector by 43% over conventional designs.”

The BK13C Series has a rated voltage of 30V AC/DC and an operating temperature of –55 to 85° C.