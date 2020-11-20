New camera family developed for high-volume and price-sensitive projects

There are almost no limits to the possible applications of the new camera family. “It will prove its worth in small appliance construction, measurement technology, transport, and even agricultural applications,” explains Jürgen Hejna, Product Manager at IDS. The cameras also show their strengths in classic industrial applications such as surface inspection. Thanks to their compact dimensions, the models fit into the smallest of spaces, for example as embedded vision solutions. The price-optimized design makes the cameras particularly interesting for applications where costs are the main concern. Therefore, the company also offers a large number of inexpensive lenses for the cameras.

All uEye XLE models feature a USB3 interface (SuperSpeed USB, 5 Gpbs) and are 100 percent GenICam- compliant. The cameras can be used with any software that supports the USB3 Vision Standard. For an optimal user experience, the company recommends the use of IDS peak. The free SDK includes all necessary components from source code samples to transport layer so that customers can start developing their own applications right away.