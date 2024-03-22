Industrial ac-dc power supplies meet EMI standards, offer versatile installation options

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the ZWS-C series of 10, 15, 30, and 50W-rated industrial AC-DC power supplies. The products meet EN55011/EN55032-B conducted and radiated EMI in either a Class I or Class II (double insulated) construction, without the need for external filtering or shielding. With electrolytic capacitor lifetimes of up to 15 years, the ZWS-C can be used in factory automation, robotics, semiconductor fabrication manufacturing, and test and measurement equipment.

Available output voltages are 5V, 12V, 15V, 24V as well as 48V for the ZWS50-C model only. The ZWS10-C and the ZWS15-C models measure 63.5 x 45.7 x 22.1mm (L x W x H), the ZWS30-C 76.2 x 50.8 x 24.2mm (3 x 2”) and the ZWS50-C 76.2 x 50.8 x 26.7mm. The operating temperature with convection cooling and standard mounting is -10oC to 70oC derating linearly to 50% load above 50 to 70oC. With an external airflow of 0.8m/s, the power supplies can operate at full load. No load power consumption is typically less than 0.3W.

The power supplies have a 3kVac input to output, 2kVac input to ground, and 750Vac output to ground (Class I) isolation. All models are certified to the IEC/UL/CSA/EN62368-1 for AV, information, and communication equipment standards and EN60335-1 for household electrical equipment. In addition, IEC/EN61558-1, and IEC/EN61558-2-16 certifications have been obtained, simplifying system integration. The ZWS-C series also complies with IEC 61000-3-2 (harmonics), and IEC 61000-4 (immunity) and carries the CE and UKCA marks for the Low Voltage, EMC, and RoHS Directives. The warranty for the series is five years.