Industrial router connects wired networks to cellular

The IX10 from Digi International lets you perform industrial monitoring, control, and configuration of equipment through cellular networks.

While 5G networks continue their build-out, they’re far from being everywhere. Industrial wired networks that need cellular connectivity for remote monitoring still rely on 4G, 3G, and 2G cellular networks and will for many years. That’s there The IX10 cellular router from Digi International steps in.

With the IX10, you can control 10/100 Mbps Ethernet and RS-232/485-based equipment over the cellular network. The IX10 has two RJ-45 ports, one for each type of wired connection. Because connectivity is often crucial to industrial settings, the router has slots for two SIM cards so you can have a backup connection or even use a different carrier as the backup connection.

While you can control each piece of networked equipment individually, Digi’s Remote Manager app lets you manage devices from a PC, tablet, or phone. It also provides real-time alerts should a monitored parameter exceed preset limits and shares data with analytics software for data analysis.

The router can operate over a wide range of temperatures ranging from -40°C to 70°C (-40°F to 158°F) though performance may degrade at temperatures above 50°C (122°F).