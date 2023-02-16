Acopian launches their high-power linear Infinity Rack and Benchtop power supplies rated up to 1200W. DC single/nominal output voltages range from 3.3VDC to 150VDC and up to 150A (1200W). All voltages are available in 2U, 3U and 4U high configurations.

These linear power supplies are highly configurable. Standard features include, but are not limited to, remote sensing, open sense protection, isolated output, internal EMI filtering, no minimum load requirements, short circuit and overload protection with enhanced surge capabilities, front panel AC input power switch with indicator, overtemp protection on heat sinks, and thermostatically controlled fans.

Optional features include selecting your desired AC input voltage, voltage output adjust and current limit adjustments, inhibit or enable, voltage and current monitoring, latching overcurrent control, Ethernet/USB/RS232/RS485 digital interfaces, output blocking protection diode, high frequency pulsed load filtering, series operation diode capability, alarm with relay contacts options, front panel mounted LED output indicator, temperature monitor, handles, chassis slides, digital voltage and current meters, and more.

Linear operation minimizes output noise so these power supplies are ideal for use in test equipment, analog systems, controls, medical, aviation, and R&D applications.

While firm pricing is determined according to customers’ specifications, prices for Acopian’s Infinity Rack and Benchtop power supplies start at $2,700.00 per unit.