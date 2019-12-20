Interstate Connecting Components offering Cinch Connectivity’s Omega connectors

Interstate Connecting Components, (ICC), a division of Heilind Mil-Aero and premier distributor of military-aerospace connectors and accessories, has expanded its portfolio of MIL-SPEC interconnects with Cinch Connectivity’s Omega MIL-DTL-26500 connectors. The Omega series is the latest addition to ICC’s portfolio of value-added connectors assembled in-house and available for two-day shipment.

Omega connectors are not only qualified to MIL-DTL-26500 general purpose specification, but also meet numerous Boeing BACC45/BACC63 qualifications. In addition, these high-performance connectors feature attributes like shielding, environmental sealing, fluid resistance, vibration and resistance to extreme temperatures of -55° to 200° C.

The Omega series offers aluminum or stainless steel shells in sizes 8 through 28. Finishes include anodized aluminum, electroless nickel and cadmium over nickel. Customers can also choose from a wide variety of configurations, including custom board mount, flex circuit and soldered wire options available with fixed contact receptacle connectors.

Because of their versatility and superior performance in military and aerospace environments, Omega MIL-DTL-26500 connectors are ideal for applications like avionics, aircraft and missile systems. Visit ICC’s website for more information about Cinch Connectivity’s Omega MIL-DTL-26500 connectors.

Interstate Connecting Components

www.connecticc.com