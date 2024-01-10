IoT front end module designed in adherence to Thread and Matter

Corporation pSemi announced the introduction of their smallest PA-LNA-SW Internet of Things (IoT) front-end module (FEM): the PE562212. Designed in adherence to the Thread and Matter protocols, industry frameworks that focus on simplifying connected experiences, PE562212 is an ultra-compact multi-protocol 2.4 GHz FEM that enables a variety of connectivity options for IoT devices.

With a 14-lead 1.8 × 1.8 × 0.7 mm LGA package (MSL3), the PE562212 is an IoT FEM specifically designed for space-constrained applications, delivering superior flexibility and value to IoT device makers. The PE562212 enables connectivity across Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth BR/EDR, BLE, and low-medium throughput Wi-Fi (MCS7) as well as 2.4 GHz proprietary applications. It can be used to connect everything from smart speakers, smart lighting, smart thermostats, and in-home appliances to IoT hubs, range extenders, wireless audio, wearables, sensors, asset tracking, industrial devices, and more to ensure link robustness.

The new IoT FEM is designed with both efficiency and linearity in mind as it enables higher data rate applications such as Wi-Fi, striking the delicate balance of adequate linear power with that power efficiency. Powered by pSemi’s proprietary UltraCMOS technology , PE562212 leverages high-performance capabilities and integration for PCB-limited IoT applications with up to +21 dBm output power and digital Tx gain control of 1 dB steps with 15 dB range. It also delivers industry-leading Rx capability (1.5 dB NF, typ.) and low IL bypass path (0.9 dB, typ.) with a GPIO control interface.

PE562212’s ultra-compact design provides PCB space savings and easier board routing as no external SMD components, including control lines, supply lines, and RF, are required. It also offers excellent ESD and ruggedness for all intended applications and environmental conditions inherent to the IoT space.

Samples and EVKs for PE562212 are available now, directly through pSemi, and are expected to be commercially available by August 2024.