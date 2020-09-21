Automotive Ethernet channel-test software checks for garble-free communications

Next-generation ADAS systems require camera and radar systems with high resolution, which require increased speed and bandwidth. Automotive Ethernet enables faster data communication to meet the demands of today’s vehicles and the connected vehicles of the future. However, the channel or link in a system can create a point of failure and as such must be fully tested.

To address this growing challenge, Keysight has developed a new automotive Ethernet channel test software solution to verify that information is carried, without loss or cross talk, to its intended destination.

Key features of Keysight’s new automotive Ethernet channel test software solution include:

Creation of a test plan that includes all required tests as per the specification.

Automatic set up of the network analyzer for each measurement and applies defined test limits.

Detailed reporting for each test that has been run.

Keysight’s Automotive Ethernet solutions suite provides the hardware, software, cables and accessories needed to enable compliance testing. These offerings are enhanced by newly released receiver testing software and an updated transmit compliance application that offers four different data rates, including the preliminary version of Multi-Gig IEEE 802.3ch, in one application – making Keysight the first to offer compliance tests for IEEE 802.3ch.

The following automotive ethernet compliance solutions are available:

Transceiver testing for Open Alliance and IEEE 802.3cg, 802.3bw 802.3bp specifications

Receiver testing for IEEE 802.3bw (100BASE-T1) and IEEE 802.3bp (1000BASE-T1) specifications

Protocol trigger & decode for IEEE 802.3bw (100BASE-T1) specifications

Link segment testing for IEEE 802.3bw (100BASE-T1) and IEEE 802.3bp (1000BASE-T1) specifications

