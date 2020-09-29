First 256-GSa/sec arbitrary waveform generator with 65-GHz analog bandwidth

The M8199A is the first 256 GSa/sec arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) with 65-GHz analog bandwidth. It sits in a compact two-slot AXIe module.

Making this development possible is a new digital-to-analog converter application-specific integrated circuit (DAC-ASIC) that translates memory data into an analog signal. In addition, Keysight created a new package that avoids soldering sensitive radio frequency (RF signals) by placing an RF connector at the DAC-ASIC, thus avoiding signal degradation, plus a new breakthrough amplifier technology to deliver high speed and quality output signals with a smooth frequency roll-off.

Keysight’s new M8199A 256 GSa/sec AWG provides research engineers a high-performing signal source for arbitrary signals, enabling development of designs that push beyond the current limitations. Whether testing the discrete components of an optical coherent transmission system or experimenting with terabit transmission for data centers, research engineers need high sample rate, bandwidth, precision and flexibility to meet the challenges of these industry-leading applications.

Keysight’s M8199A 256 GSa/sec AWG delivers twice the sampling rate of any AWG on the market today, coupled with at least 50% more analog bandwidth. As a result, research engineers can quickly develop advanced components for terabit transmission systems.

Built with new Keysight-custom technology, the M8199A AWG enables early research users to load waveforms, test pre-distortion algorithms, create stimuli for physics experiments and generate radar pulses of high modulation bandwidth.

Keysight’s M8199A AWG starts at USD $331,000 for the two-channel 128 GSa/sec version. It will be available in December 2020.