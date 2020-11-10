Eight-channel oscilloscopes reduce test bench and workflow complexity

The new Infiniium 8-channel oscilloscope technology is now available via both distribution and direct channels.

Powerful, intuitive to use and easy to own, the new Infiniium EXR-Series extends the power of Keysight’s Infiniium MXR oscilloscope family to customers who want to buy through the company’s global network of distributors. The Infiniium MXR-Series and EXR-Series feature multiple instruments integrated into a single platform for higher engineering productivity and ease-of-use. Both platforms offer advanced software applications and features that simplify debugging, power measurements and remote collaboration.

The Infiniium-EXR and -MXR families feature a state-of-the-art ASIC which powers seven integrated applications, including oscilloscope, digital voltmeter (DVM), waveform generator, Bode plotter, counters, protocol analyzer and logic analyzer. The EXR-Series offers up to 8 analog channels that operate simultaneously at 2.5 GHz with 16 independent digital channels.

Infiniium EXR and MXR deliver advanced applications and features on a 15.6-in high-definition touchscreen, enabling users to access both built-in applications and powerful advanced applications. Infiniium applications automate complex tasks such as power supply characterization and measurement, covering basic measurements, advanced measurement and analysis of switching losses, RDS (ON), control loop response, efficiency, transient response, inrush current, current harmonics and losses of power transistors during a cycle.

The 15.6-in high-definition touchscreen display of the EXR-Series is complemented by the ability to duplicate or extend the scope’s screen to another monitor. A built-in Fault Hunter feature automatically analyzes the normal signal for 30 seconds and initiates advanced triggers to find rare or random signal faults. The EXR-Series’ automatic, one-button launch to find physical layer signal anomalies speeds design and troubleshooting efforts, adding efficiency and expertise. Infiniium users can analyze data anywhere with the advanced Infiniium Offline software.

The Infiniium EXR-Series include a three-year warranty and built-in KeysightCare Technical Support.

The Keysight Infiniium EXR Series real-time oscilloscopes start at USD $18,300 and are available through Keysight’s distribution network.