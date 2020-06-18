Photovoltaic array simulators deliver 20 kW in a 3U format

A new family of photovoltaic (PV) array simulators are the first to deliver 2,000 V and 20 kW of power in a 3U format, enabling engineers to maximize solar power conversion.

To keep solar power at grid parity with competing methods of power generation, performance and power conversion efficiency are critical. Small increments in power production can impact profitability of solar power generation. Engineers need to ensure that their solar inverters can convert maximum power from the connected solar array. However, developing and verifying the performance of inverter maximum power point tracking (MPPT) algorithms and circuits is complex, while testing is difficult, expensive and time consuming.

Multiple MPPT inverters provide flexibility for large commercial arrays but create a test challenge as current solutions test one MPPT channel at a time. The Keysight PV8900 Series along with the DG9000A advanced photovoltaic inverter test software goes beyond existing standards, testing up to 12 MPPT channels simultaneously.

Keysight’s next generation PV8900 series of PV array simulators offer the following features and customer benefits:

The highest power density with 20 kW in a 3U-high package that can be paralleled to 200 kW to test string inverters at full power capacity while reducing rack space.

Up to a 2,000-V, 30-A output to test the next generation of string inverters which future-proofs array simulator investment.

DG9000A advanced PV inverter test software that simplifies curve creation and download to quickly gain insight into a single MPPT or up to 12 MPPTs.

Versatility as a standard 20-kW autoranging power supply with built-in output list, datalogging and arbitrary waveform generation for improved return on investment.

Pricing for Keysight’s PV8900 start at $22,693 US list. Additional information is available at www.keysight.com/find/PV8900.

In addition, earlier this week, Keysight announced it is expanding the company’s RP7900 Series with two new bidirectional, regenerative dc power supplies providing integrated safety features that protect people and devices under test (DUT). Additional information is available at: https://www.keysight.com/us/en/about/newsroom/news-releases/2020/keysight-s-new-regenerative-power-supplies-reduce-cooling-and-el.html.