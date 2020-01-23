Scope software allows timing phase noise, jitter performance assessments

A collaboration between Keysight Technologies and Silicon Labs streamlines the validation of timing solutions critical in the development of system-level designs for wireless communications, high-speed digital, medical imaging and automotive applications.

Timing plays a key role in the smooth transfer of data in wireless and wireline networks and relies on highly accurate clocks. Easy access to tools for validating timing solutions accelerates development and adoption of new technology.

Keysight and Silicon Labs joined forces to simplify access to phase noise measurements by leveraging Keysight’s real-time Infiniium UXR-Series Oscilloscope, new phase noise analysis software, and Silicon Labs’ high-performance products. As a result, existing users of Keysight’s UXR oscilloscopes, such as manufacturers of oscillators, high-speed digital systems and power amplifier (PA) front end modules (FEMs), can quickly and cost-effectively characterize the performance of clocks and oscillators that underpin their designs.

“Combining Silicon Labs’ deep experience in measuring and characterizing low-jitter timing signals with Keysight’s high-performance oscilloscopes significantly simplifies our customers’ ability to evaluate our low-jitter clocks,” said James Wilson, general manager of timing products for Silicon Labs. “We’re committed to working with partners like Keysight to speed the development of applications that will connect things, information and people.”

Keysight’s new phase noise analysis software is available via the company’s UXR oscilloscopes, which offer signal fidelity across a wide frequency range. Users of the enhanced phase noise measurement capability can easily evaluate the timing phase noise and jitter performance of Silicon Labs’ broad portfolio of oscillators, clock generators, clock buffers and IEEE 1588 modules.

“We are pleased to work with Silicon Labs to support common goals and innovative technology that will help a wide range of industries advance toward a more connected future,” commented Satish Dhanasekaran, senior vice president of Keysight and president of Keysight’s Communications Solutions Group. “Easy access to phase noise measurements through Keysight’s UXR oscilloscope accelerates the validation of timing solutions used in information and communications technology (ICT) applications,” added Brad Doerr, vice president of Keysight’s Digital and Photonics business.