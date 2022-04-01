Plastic battery holders have optional built-in on/off switch

The widely used Densi-Pak covered plastic battery holders now include the option to have a built-in On/Off switch. The built-in On/Off switch eliminates the need for additional components in designs using “AA” and “AAA” batteries – a candidate for self-contained powering components in a variety of applications.

These high-performance Battery Holders are made with an ABS Plastic case and Nickel-Plated Coil Spring Steel contacts for a reliable, low-contact-resistance battery connection. Keystone Electronics’ Densi-Pak, snap-on cover design protects and secures the batteries within the compartment to prevent shorting or damage. Holders are supplied with 6″ long #26 AWG tinned and snipped wire leads for simplified installation.

These switched battery holders are available to accommodate 2 or 3 “AA” or “AAA” batteries. Also available are IP65 water and dust resistant versions to accommodate 2, 3 or 4 “AA” cells. Supplied from stock via Keystone’s global distribution network and online.