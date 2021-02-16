LEMO Receives Technology & Engineering Emmy award

LEMO has been awarded a 2020 Technology and Engineering Emmy Award for Standardization and Commercialization of Television – Broadcast, Hybrid Electrical and Fiber-Optic Camera Cable and Connectors.

“We are very honored and proud to be awarded this Technology & Engineering Emmy Award,” said Billy Barbey, LEMO’s R&D Manager. “It recognizes the work of all LEMO engineers who have driven this technology over the years, and which has a lasting impact on the industry.”

In the 1980s, the signal transmission over fiber optic was introduced to the television industry and LEMO was deeply involved in the creation of the SMPTE Standard for fiber optic connectors.

Today, fibers are used in all aspects of production and distribution of video and audio signals and the LEMO 3K.93C series (SMPTE connector) is recognized as the connector of choice for broadcast and AV systems. LEMO works with select authorized cable assembly houses to ensure that our SMPTE products meet the highest standards for quality, reliability, and durability in the most challenging environments.

LEMO shares this 2020 Technology and Engineering Emmy Award with the following partners: SMPTE, The Association of Radio Industries and Businesses (ARIB), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Belden, NEMAL, and all LEMO certified cable assembly houses.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) plans to hold the 72nd Annual Technology & Engineering ceremony in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) during the fall NAB Show on October 10. The Emmy Award is one of the four major American entertainment awards along with the Oscar (film), Grammy (music) and Tony (theater).

