Light pipes in reverse-mount design optimize assembly in difficult-to-reach locations

Visual Communications Company (VCC) announced its new LFBR Series 3mm Reverse Mount Press-Fit Rigid Light Pipes. These innovative reverse panel mount light pipes provide optimized light transmittance in regular and harsh environments. Built with a special long-life resin system, they are also UV-ready, making them ideal for a wide range of applications, including industrial, maritime, automation, instrumentation, transportation, and robotics.

Made with optical-grade polycarbonate, the series reduces light losses while providing superior light transmittance. The crushable press-fit ribs ensure maximum stability, simplifying assembly and reducing overall costs. Additionally, the LFBR series delivers optimal performance in high-temp, high-moisture, and UV-exposed conditions, thanks to its UL94V-0 rating, halogen-free design, and optimized resin system.

The plug-and-play reverse-mount design of the LFBR Series allows for easy installation in difficult-to-reach locations, including the back of the panel or the inside of the build. Engineers can choose from 22 products with flat or domed lenses in lengths ranging from .100″ to .830″, ensuring design versatility.

The LFBR Series is compatible with single and multi-color SMD LEDs, such as VCC’s SpectraBright, LSM, CMD17, VAOL series, and other light sources, providing design engineers with even more flexibility.

The light pipes will be available through VCC’s global distribution channel beginning in April 2024.