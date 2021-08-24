Low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies deliver PIM levels of less than -160 dBc

Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand, has recently expanded its ever-growing line of low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies using Pasternack’s Super Flex cables, as well as popular cable offerings from Times Microwave that are ideal for use in wireless infrastructure installations, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and other low-PIM applications. These new cables are available in standard and custom lengths with same-day delivery.

Pasternack’s expanded offering of low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies consists of over 400 unique configurations that boast PIM levels of less than -160 dBc. Cable options now include SPP plenum-rated, ¼ in. SuperFlex, SPF fire-rated, SPO outdoor-rated, and flexible TFT-402 and TFT-402-LF options. These are highly durable cables constructed from a solid center conductor and are available in standard diameter options. The assemblies are offered with the following connector types: 2.2-5, 4.1/9.5, 4.3-10, 7/16 DIN, Type-N, NEX10 and SMA, which also include right-angle connector options.

These high-quality cables deliver low insertion loss and excellent VSWR, are 100% RF and PIM tested and ship with the PIM test results marked on each cable. These low-PIM cables are ideal for indoor wireless systems, wireless infrastructure, multi-carrier communication systems, WISP networks, small cell installations and PIM testing applications.

“As we continue to expand our extensive line of low-PIM cable assemblies, we make it easier for our customers to find the exact cable they need right off-the-shelf and with same-day shipping. By offering so many products as in-stock items we can ensure our customers’ meet their deadlines and avoid line down situations,”said Amar Ganwani, Product Line Manager.

