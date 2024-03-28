Low-power devices address IoT applications

Renesas Electronics Corporation has launched the RA2A2 microcontroller (MCU) Group powered by the Arm Cortex-M23 processor. These new low-power devices feature a 24-bit Sigma-Delta analog-to-digital converter (SDADC) and an innovative dual-bank code flash with a bank swap function, facilitating firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates for smart energy management, building automation, medical devices, consumer electronics, and other IoT applications.

The RA2A2 MCUs are designed to enhance energy efficiency in various applications through features like high-level analog sensing, FOTA support, hybrid sampling, and AES hardware acceleration. These capabilities enable seamless analysis of system status for improved energy efficiency and streamlined operation. For instance, smart electricity meters with Non-Intrusive Load Management (NILM) technology can monitor energy consumption effectively by analyzing current and voltage loads.

The RA2A2 Group MCUs are backed by Renesas’ Flexible Software Package (FSP), streamlining application development with infrastructure software such as RTOS, BSP, peripheral drivers, middleware, connectivity stacks, and security stacks. The FSP allows integration of legacy code and choice of RTOS for enhanced flexibility in application development and facilitates easy migration to larger RA devices if needed.

The RA2A2 Group MCUs are currently available along with the FSP software and RA2A2 Evaluation Kit. Customers can order samples and kits through the Renesas website or authorized distributors.