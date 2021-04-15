M8 connector with 360° shielding for sensor and robotic applications

Binder USA LP expanded its Series 718 portfolio with a compact molded M8 circular connector. The connector features a new type of 360° EMC shielding, used for the first time in this environment. This shielding ensures exceptionally reliable protection against EMI in even the most challenging environments, making binder’s new connector ideal for use in sophisticated sensor and machine vision technologies, as well as conveyer systems, robotics, and other industrial applications.

The new M8 cable connector is among binder’s smaller size and lighter weight offerings, providing an option for applications with high performance needs where space is limited (and will likely decrease even more in the future). As with many binder products, this connector can be customized.

Highlights include:

Pin counts: 3, 4, 6 or 8

Degree of protection: IP67

Lifetime > 100 mating cycles

Cable: PVC or PUR (length customized per customer requirements)

Rated voltage and current: 60 V and 2A up to 4A for 3-pin and 4-pin versions (depending on the conductor cross-section) 30 V and 1.5 A for 6-pin and 8-pin designs



binder is currently developing a 12-pin M8 connector, ideal for measuring equipment and automation applications.

