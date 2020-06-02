M8 D-coded field-attachable connectors for automation, sensors and more industrial uses

Binder USA LP, launched the 818 series M8 D-coded field-attachable, molded cordset and panel mount connectors. The new 818 series is ideal for Industry 4.0 use in automation, sensors, test and measurement, and industrial Ethernet applications. The M8 D-coded connectors are available with four gold-plated contacts rated for 63 Vdc at 4 A, suitable for IP67 environments when mated.

The 818 Series meets IEC 61076-2-114, which allows use with other manufacturers’ connectors and sockets. The M8-D connectors are rated for CAT5 and suitable for PoE+ (Power over Ethernet) with data transmission of 100 MBits/s.

They are rated for temperature ranges from –25° to 85° C.