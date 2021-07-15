M9 snap-in connectors manufactured with zinc die casting process

binder USA’s 712 and 702 series M9 circular connectors will now be manufactured using a zinc die casting process. The previous process consisted of a drawn tube pressed into shape. The new method enhances safety and quality features without impacting the way customers use the connectors.

The die casting process has been used successfully for many years in the production of binder connector versions with 7 and 8 pins. Die casting is an efficient and cost-effective way to produce a wide variety of component shapes and sizes. Zinc die casting in particular is ideal for products that require high precision, dimensional strength, and superior durability.

binder’s M9 subminiature circular connectors are used in applications including: camera systems, sensors, and pneumatic control systems.

