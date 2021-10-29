Market launch uEye XCP: Smallest industrial camera with housing and C-mount

The new XCP camera family of the uEye+ product series from IDS Imaging Development Systems not only combines industrial quality and a favorable system price but also fills a gap in the market as the smallest camera with housing and C-mount. The models measure only 29 x 29 x 17 mm and have a completely closed zinc die-cast housing with a screwable USB Micro-B connector. Thanks to cost-optimized electronics and compatibility with common lenses, they are perfect for price-sensitive applications.

With the market launch of the camera family, IDS shows that cost-effective industrial cameras with C-mount can also be offered in the industry’s smallest standard format. They are aimed at customers who value budget-friendly, extremely compact, and lightweight camera models in industrial quality over extraordinary camera features. They are used, for example, for analysis tasks in the laboratory, as eyes in autonomously navigating vehicles in production, or for visual support of robots in the field of automation.

Initially, the industrial cameras will go into series production with the 2.3 MP global shutter sensor AR0234 and the 5 MP rolling shutter sensor AR0521 from ON Semiconductor. Other sensors will follow. Thanks to USB3 and Vision Standard compatibility (U3V / GenICam), the cameras can be easily integrated into any image processing system. In principle, they can be used with any suitable software, but they are particularly easy to use with the modern software development kit IDS peak.

Learn more: https://en.ids-imaging.com/store/products/cameras/ids-interface-group/usb-3/ids-family/xcp.html

uEye XCP: Smallest housing camera with C-mount.

