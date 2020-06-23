High-performance PXI multi-function instrument combines A/D, D/A and digital I/O

The new GX3788 High-Performance FPGA Multi-Function Instrument combines A/D, D/A and digital I/O functions. The GX3788 is a user-configurable 3U PXI hybrid slot compatible instrument, with flexible digital and analog test capabilities. The A/D channels can be configured as eight differential or 16 single-ended inputs and support sampling rates of up to 250 KS/sec. Alternately, two-channel operation can support a sampling rate of 1 MS/sec. The D/A channels support a simultaneous sampling rate of 1 MS/sec, while the digital I/O channels are TTL-compatible and can be programmed as inputs or outputs.

“User programmable FPGAs allow test engineers to create custom instrumentation and interfaces for complex, mission critical applications from the flight-line to the factory,” said Jon Semancik, Director of Marketing at Marvin Test Solutions. “The GX3788 leverages the flexibility of both the PXI platform and FPGA-based technology to provide the user a streamlined design process, long-term supportability, and the flexibility to adapt to future test needs.”

The module’s FPGA is pre-programmed, providing access to all digital and analog functions. Alternatively, users can program or modify the FPGA, allowing the instrument to be adapted to evolving test needs using free online design tools. The virtual front panel can be used to interactively program and control the instrument, in addition interface files are provided that support access to programming tools and languages such as ATEasy Test Executive and Development Studio.

The GX3788 is also available in a ruggedized and conformally-coated version (GX3788-M) for use in harsh environments.

