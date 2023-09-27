Medical grade dc-dc converter now released

CUI Inc, a Bel group company, announces the release of its PTP15 Series — a 15 W, 5 Pin DIP isolated DC-DC converter, specialized for medical instrumentation and home medical supplies.

Offering 4000 Vac isolation or 5600 Vdc isolation with a 2:1 input voltage range, the series is compliant with the IEC/EN 60601-1 and EN 55011 Class A safety standards without external components. Housed in an industry-standard 2″ x 1″, encapsulated, board mountable package, the converter can be used in temperature ranges from -40 up to +100°C and features output over the current, short circuit, and over-voltage protections.

Though specialized in the medical field, the PTP15 series is also suitable for low-power consumer electronics and industrial equipment that requires high-isolation voltage. The new PTP15 Series dc-dc converter is available immediately. Please contact Bel for stocking package pricing or modified and custom designs.