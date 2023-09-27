Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Medical grade dc-dc converter now released

By

CUI Inc, a Bel group company, announces the release of its PTP15 Series — a 15 W, 5 Pin DIP isolated DC-DC converter, specialized for medical instrumentation and home medical supplies.

Offering 4000 Vac isolation or 5600 Vdc isolation with a 2:1 input voltage range, the series is compliant with the IEC/EN 60601-1 and EN 55011 Class A safety standards without external components. Housed in an industry-standard 2″ x 1″, encapsulated, board mountable package, the converter can be used in temperature ranges from -40 up to +100°C and features output over the current, short circuit, and over-voltage protections.

Though specialized in the medical field, the PTP15 series is also suitable for low-power consumer electronics and industrial equipment that requires high-isolation voltage. The new PTP15 Series dc-dc converter is available immediately. Please contact Bel for stocking package pricing or modified and custom designs.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2023 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy