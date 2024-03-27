Memory modules ensure maximum uptime in data center terms and HPC platforms

SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. has unveiled its latest innovation – the Zefr ZDIMM memory modules. Designed for data centers, hyperscalers, high-performance computing (HPC) platforms, and other memory-intensive environments, the ZDIMM modules offer unparalleled reliability to ensure maximum availability of computing resources.

In response to the critical need for dependable memory solutions in data centers where downtime can incur significant costs, SMART has developed the ZDIMM modules in DDR4-3200 and DDR5-5600 form factors, catering to a wide range of computing requirements. These modules leverage SMART’s proprietary Zefr screening process, setting new standards for uptime and reliability by outperforming industry-standard memory modules by up to 90%.

The Zefr screening process subjects ZDIMM modules to rigorous real-world conditions, guaranteeing their resilience and robustness in even the most demanding computing environments. Tom Quinn, SMART’s senior vice president of business development, highlights the exceptional quality of ZDIMM modules by comparing their defect rates: while industry-standard DRAM modules typically exhibit 3,000 to 5,000 defective parts per million (DPPM), Zefr ZDIMM modules boast an impressively low DPPM range of 200 to 300. This ultra-high reliability is particularly valuable in critical data processing settings where uninterrupted operation is paramount, and downtime costs are a significant concern.