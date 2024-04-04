Memory modules support supports PCIe and NVMe

TDK Corporation announced the launch of its new M.2 2280 type SSD [SNP1A series], supporting PCI Express (PCIe)* and NVM Express (NVMe)**. The SSD integrates NAND flash memory, TDK’s GBDriver GX1 controller IC, and an internal backup power circuit, making it highly resistant to power interruptions.

In recent years, the number of SATA ports on the host CPU side has been decreasing, while demand for PCIe/NVMe-connected SSDs has been increasing. Most SSDs compatible with PCIe/NVMe interfaces focus on transfer speed, catering to the needs of applications that include servers, high-performance computing, and entertainment equipment. Pure speed can come at the cost of reliability, however, which is a problem for applications such as industrial equipment and edge computing that require stable operation.

TDK has applied its know-how from past products to the NAND memory controller (GBDriver GX1) and developed an SSD with PCIe/NVMe interface support that boasts high data reliability for use in OS boot-up mainly in industrial equipment. TDK has developed new blackout countermeasure circuits for PCIe, which is useful also in past products with industrial applications, resulting in the M.2 2280 form factor SSD that is resistant to sudden power interruptions.

TDK designed the GBDriver GX1 NAND memory controller IC to consume about half the power of a common SSD with PCIe/NVMe interface support***, which makes it attractive for use in edge computing equipment.

In addition, TDK’s SNP1A series has enhanced security measures, including not only the FW tampering prevention functions but also a proprietary security function that can prevent impersonation and protect against viruses such as ransomware, providing strong security against tampering and leakage of data in the NAND flash memory.

The SNP1A series will be exhibited at TDK’s booth (#223 in hall 1) at Embedded World 2024, to be held in Nuremberg on April 9-11, 2024.