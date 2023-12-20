Miniature DC servo motor features 0.25-in stroke and high force-to-size ratio

The HVCM-016-013-003-01 Hollow Core Voice Coil Motor, features an open aperture and high force-to-size ratio. This miniature Linear DC Servo Motor from Moticont has a continuous force rating of 5.7 oz. (1.6 N) and a peak force of 17.9 oz (5.0 N) at a 10% duty cycle. Clean and quiet, this non-commutated, miniature brushless servo motor features: Zero cogging and zero backlash when connected directly to a load, high acceleration, deceleration, and high speed.

The HVCM-016-013-003-01 Hollow Core Voice Coil Linear Servo Motor has a 0.125 in. (3.2 mm) diameter open aperture for optics, illumination, laser beams, or cable passage. The extended length of the motor is 0.81 in. (20.7 mm) at mid-stroke. Ideal for applications such as Haptic feedback, medical diagnostic equipment, testing, optical focusing, positioning, laser beam steering, wafer handling, dynamic vibration absorption, laser drilling, cutting, welding, and machining applications.

Two threaded mounting holes on 0.250 in. (6.4 mm) centers in the housing and coil ends allow for flexible and easy integration into new and existing applications. When used in closed-loop applications with an adequate position sensor, resolutions of less than 1 micron are achievable. If a longer stroke, higher force, a smaller footprint, servo controller, driver, linear position sensor, or customized mounting is required, please consult Moticont’s team of engineers.