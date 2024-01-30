Mulitband cellular antenna designed for IoT applications

The Antenna Company announced customer sampling and availability of its AC97002 multiband cellular antenna designed for ease of installation with indoor smart meter gateways and other IOT applications.

The AC97002 antenna highlights the following benefits: Reliable radio coverage over frequency bands of 698-960 MHz and 1700-2690 MHz, with efficiencies up to 75% in sub-GHz bands; Flexible in-cabinet installation enabled by compact size of 45mm x 170mm x 35mm; Simple and fast install with smart meter gateways using variable length, detachable cable with Fakra D connector.

In addition, the AC97002 supports the following features: Omni-directional radiation pattern, Horizontal or vertical mounting on metal or non-conductive surfaces, ROHS and REACH compliant.

As countries, such as Germany, mandate the rollout of smart meter gateways, reliable connectivity is essential to provide secure data communication between the premise equipment and the wide area network.

The AC97002 is currently sampling and available for customer evaluation.