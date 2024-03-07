Multi-gigabit asymmetrical Ethernet devices target next-gen vehicles

AVIVA Links, Inc. announced the industry’s first family of multi-gigabit asymmetrical Ethernet devices based on the Automotive SerDes Alliance Motion Link Ethernet (ASA-MLE) draft specification. The new products include Ethernet PHYs, Switches, CSI-2 bridge ICs, and Zonal Aggregators, all of which are optimized for ultra-high bandwidth asymmetric video and control links. These devices are designed as coherent components of critical infrastructure for the next generation of intelligent Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

AVIVA will showcase its robust portfolio of multi-gigabit asymmetrical Ethernet devices at the Automotive Ethernet Congress (AEC) in booth C7 taking place in Munich, Germany from March 6-7, 2024.

The automotive industry is rapidly moving from legacy domain controller-based architecture to centralized compute architecture, accompanied by a transition from point-to-point (P2P) topologies to zonal topologies that dramatically improve the wiring harness. AVIVA’s family of asymmetrical Ethernet devices enables a significant reduction in complexity, weight (several kilograms), and cost of the wiring harnesses while delivering new features such as time-stamp-based precise synchronization, ultra-low latency, low power consumption, and state-of-the-art security.

AVIVA’s new portfolio includes devices that perform functions ranging from MIPI bridging inside sensors and vehicle computers to switching and aggregation in zonal controller units. The portfolio includes the following products:

MIPI Bridges: Single-port 10G Ethernet to MIPI CSI-2 Bridge; Dual-port 10G Ethernet to MIPI CSI-2 Bridge; Quad-port 10G Ethernet to MIPI CSI-2 Bridge;

Switches: 100G Ethernet Switch; 100G Ethernet Switch with MIPI CSI-2 Bridge;

Zonal Aggregator: 3-to-1 Zonal Aggregator

PHYs: Single-port 10G/5G/2.5G Ethernet PHY; Dual-port 10G/5G/2.5G Ethernet PHY;

These devices are now sampling to Tier 1 and OEM customers and are expected to be available in production quantities during the coming year.