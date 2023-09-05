N-type SMA cable assemblies easily connect external antennas

Amphenol RF announced the expansion of its between-series cable assembly series with N-Type plug to SMA plug assemblies on flexible RG-142 cable. The combination of the more ruggedized N-Type connector with the lightweight, compact SMA connectors provides a versatile solution for applications such as connecting to antennas within a device, Radar, satellite systems and broadcast equipment.

This new cable assembly configuration is designed on RG-142 cable, which offers a low loss solution with a bend radius of 1 inch. The N-Type to SMA assembly provides reliable electrical performance up to 11 GHz and features threaded interfaces on both ends for secure mating. Both the N-Type and SMA connectors feature rugged bodies machined from brass. The N-Type connector is nickel-plated while the SMA connector is gold-plated. Both connectors are engineered with gold-plated, brass contacts.

The N-Type to SMA fixed-length cable assembly joins a robust portfolio of flexible assemblies engineered on a variety of industry-standard cable types. Flexible cable types are ideal for compact devices where space is a consideration. These assemblies are available in standard lengths from six inches to three meters.