New modular USB3 machine vision camera series

Teledyne FLIR IIS introduced the new Dragonfly S USB3 camera series to its machine vision portfolio. The new series is a result of Teledyne’s constant commitment to set and enhance vision industry standards for customer success. It addresses the market’s essential need for a modular, compact, and lightweight camera for at-scale manufacturing, volume-based applications, and multi-camera systems.

The camera series is ideal for embedded or handheld device applications such as biometrics kiosk solutions, ophthalmoscopy, 3D scanning, automated optical inspection, and more. It is available in multiple configurations, from board level to a fully enclosed module in a ruggedized aluminum case. The USB connector is offered in a rear or side orientation with a screw-in locking mechanism. These modular options provide maximum flexibility and durability, allowing seamless integration in tight spaces. The case models are Class B EMC safety compliant as mitigating electromagnetic interference is critical for healthcare and residential applications. Additionally, an onboard image buffer ensures that every captured image frame is reliably transferred to the host CPU.

The first of its series Dragonfly S is now available for pre-order. Additional model releases from VGA to 8MP are planned for 2024.

Visit the Teledyne booth (#327) at SPIE Photonics West 2024 (January 30 – February 1, 2024) for a first look at the new Dragonfly S area scan camera.