New online platform for selecting optimal machine vision components

Teledyne FLIR IIS is pleased to announce SightBase – an advanced Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that accelerates the design-in cycles for imaging systems and reduces customer spending. This new platform includes a virtual lab that increases user confidence when selecting a system configuration to meet their vision application requirements.

SightBase, now available online, delivers an intuitive user interface to guide users through component selection and then visually compare the resulting images. These images are generated using physics-based modeling of the selected components. Users can also easily configure 3D scenes to instantly view objects with their selection with control of camera, lens, and lighting.

SightBase services include: Comprehensive assessment to guide users who are not machine vision experts to identify imaging component combinations that meet their application requirements; Detailed product recommendations that support both camera-based and lens-based selections of compatible combinations; Insightful side-by-side comparisons of product specifications, pricing, and simulated output images for visual evaluations; Realistic virtual 3D image preview based on selected camera, lens, and lighting configurations, plus fine-tuned 3D control of all components in a scenario;

Teledyne FLIR IIS is grateful to our customers, suppliers, and channel partners who have been critical to introducing SightBase. With their ongoing contributions, future releases of SightBase will incorporate AI-driven services to further enhance our overall customer experience and introduce new ways to help our customers determine the optimal imaging system components for their solution needs.