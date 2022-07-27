New Signal Hound CEO to focus on strategy, marketing, sales

In a video interview, Harrison Osbourn explains that he handle the CEO-level functions while Tom Lane takes over as president.

At the 2022 International Microwave Symposium, I stopped by the Signal Hound booth to see the company’s latest spectrum analyzer, the SM435B. After seeing a demonstration (see video), I met the company’s new owner and CEO, Harrison Osbourn. The company officially announced the sale on July 7, two weeks after the symposium.

“I bought the company because I totally understand the uses of the product,” Osbourn said of the test-equipment company specializing in PC-based RF spectrum analyzers.

Osbourn’s background in business and intelligence led him to buy the company, having seen how the intelligence community uses spectrum analyzers to hunt down and characterize signals. In the video interview, Osbourn explains how he will work with new company president Tom Lane, to grow the company.

“Tom is an engineer,” said Osbourn. “He will oversee the engineering and operations teams, making sure that our product quality meets the same high standards it’s always met.” Osbourn, meanwhile, will focus on finance, sales, and making sure the business processes are in place to allow us to grow.” Osbourn said that Signal Hound’s engineers have committed to staying with the company as it develops new products.

Osbourn takes over Signal Hound from company founder Bruce Devine, who began as an RF calibration technician a military calibration lab. Signal Hound is based in Battle Ground, Washington and was founded in 1996 as a test-equipment repair business. Signal hound spun off from Test Equipment Plus, selling its own products since 2010 and operating as a separate company.