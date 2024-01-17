Next generation CMOS image sensors for low light conditions

Teledyne e2v announces OnyxMax, the next generation of its popular Onyx 1.3M low light CMOS image sensor. This new sensor has been designed for extremely low light conditions, down to 1 mLux. The combination of sensitivity and image resolution increases its range, allowing even small objects to be detected in harsh conditions. This makes OnyxMax ideal for a wide range of applications including science, defense, traffic cameras, broadcast, surveillance, border control, and astronomy.

OnyxMax features 1.3 Megapixels (1,280 x 1,024) and is available in monochrome, as standard, and with CFA arrangements available on request. It has a 10 x 10 µm pixel, designed with Teledyne’s new cutting-edge HiRho proprietary technology, which enables outstanding Near Infrared (NIR) sensitivity and spatial resolution with Quantum Efficiency (QE) of 58% and MTF of 63% at 850nm wavelength. OnyxMax also provides an SNR of 10 dB at less than 2 mLux and at 60 frames per second and operates in rolling and global shutter modes, providing 75 dB of linear dynamic range. It also has a patented on-chip HDR mode which is capable of handling scene dynamics up to 100 dB.

See a live demo of OnyxMax at SPIE Photonics West, San Francisco, USA, 30 January – 1 February 2024.

Documentation and samples are available now upon request.