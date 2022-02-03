Medical 180-W ac/dc supplies fit in 2×3-in package

High-power density medical ac/dc power supplies from P-Duke Technology – the MAD180 series – can deliver up to 180 W and 150 W with just natural convection cooling. Additionally, up to 220-W peak output power for five seconds is available with forced-air cooling. This series is featured with 2XMOPP insulation, low leakage current less than 100 µA, and is certified with EIC/EN/ANSI 60601-1, making it suitable for any safety demanding type BF medical application. It comes in 2×3-in open-frame versions or optional encased versions and DIN-rail versions with an universal input range of 85 to 264 Vac and also especially supports a 120-370 Vdc input range.

This series provides 12, 15, 18, 24, 28, 36, 48, 53 Vdc single output voltage. The output voltage can be easily adjusted up to ±8% with the integrated potentiometer. They have the following protection functions: over-voltage protection (latch mode), over-current protection (hiccup mode and auto-recovery), short-circuit protection (continuous and auto-recovery) and over-temperature protection (sensed by an internal thermistor; hiccup mode and auto-recovery).

MAD180 series is equipped with long-life electrolytic capacitors, operate with efficiencies up to 94%, provide power factor correction of 0.95, have a no-load power consumption of 150 mW max, and are built to IEC protection types of class I and class II. The power supplies can be operated at an altitude up to 5,000 m and with their superior performance at an operating temperature of -40 to +85°C.

The MAD180 power supplies have been certified to the following standards:

Safety approvals: IEC/EN/UL 62368-1

IEC/EN/ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1

Conducted emissions: EN 55032 Class B

Radiated emissions: EN 55032 Class A

The MAD180 has the most compact design within the same power range of power supplies and is a candidate for medical diagnostic equipment such as MRI scanners, laser treatment equipment, X-ray and patient monitoring etc. Product warranty is 5 years.

P-Duke Technology, Inc., 717 S Brea Canyon Rd # 1, Walnut, CA 91789, (909) 598-5000, http://us.pduke.com/