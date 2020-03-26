Precision programmable linear ac power sources generate super-clean outputs

A new range of precision programmable linear ac power sources include over 20 different models ranging in power from 500 VA to 30,000 VA. Compared to more commonplace PWM switching ac power sources, the LMX Series uses linear technology to offer superior performance with respect to output noise, voltage distortion, output impedance and peak current capability. The LMX Series also offer a 15 Hz to 5,000 Hz output frequency range which is higher than most switch-mode ac power sources. This allows the LMX to support gyro and other navigational avionics equipment applications that require ac frequencies well above 1,000 Hz.

“The new LMX power source models are positioned to address increasing demands for product development and test of ac-powered products where output switching noise and voltage distortion negatively impacts test performance. As such, the LMX series builds on our legacy line of AMX series linears which are widely used in industry, defense and avionics applications where high fidelity output and high frequency capability are of paramount importance. The available power levels from 500 VA to 30 kVA of the LMX Series and its rich feature set are a perfect fit for these applications,” said Eric Lord, Sales Manager for Pacific PPST Solutions.

Housed in a 19-in rack-mount chassis, the LMX Series can be used on an engineering bench as well as easily integrated in an automated test station. LAN with LXI, USB, GPIB and RS232 Remote control interfaces are all standard and with the available PPSC Manager Windows 10 software, compliance testing to a wide range of avionics and commercial power standards is available without the need to write custom programs. This includes DO160, Mil-Std 704, Airbus ABD0100.1.8, ABD0100.1.8.1, AMD24D and Boeing B787, as well as IEC 61000-4 Grid Immunity standards.

All LMX models share the same advanced transient and arbitrary waveform programming capabilities as Pacific Power’s AFX Series switch mode models.

