PXI matrix switch module hosts up to 9,216 crosspoints

The 1-A 40-562B BRIC12 PXI modules can hold up to 18 matrix daughtercards with up to 3,168 crosspoints. The 0.5-A 40-558 BRIC12 modules can also hold up to 18 matrix daughtercards, offering up to 9,216 crosspoints, making it the industry’s highest capacity PXI matrix switch module.

Like previously available two, four and eight-slot versions, the new 12-slot 40-562B and 40-558 modules feature an internal screened analog bus that maximizes signal integrity. Some other competing solutions require the interconnection of multiple matrix modules, which adds complexity because of the added cabling and it also can reduce signal quality. The internal bus also minimizes the cost and complexity of cable assemblies to the device under test (DUT) and instrumentation. Internal isolation relays on the internal bus can reduce stub length issues, which provides improved signal quality. Pickering has a standard range of cables for the BRIC family and can construct custom cable assemblies for all its PXI modules.

Depending on the configuration, the BRIC12 40-558 models can support one-pole matrix sizes up to 1,512×6, 1,152×8, 756×12 and 576×16 and the 40-562B models can support one and two-pole matrix sizes up to 792×4, 396×8, 198×16 or 90×32. All models are constructed using the world’s smallest and highest reliability ruthenium reed relays from Pickering Electronics, offering >109 operations to give maximum switching confidence with long life and very stable contact resistance. Extensive accessory support is available, including Pickering’s diagnostic tools—Built-in Relay Self-Test (BIRST) and eBIRST Switching System Test tools, which provide a quick and simple way of finding relay failures within the modules. Spare relays are fitted to the modules to facilitate easy maintenance with minimum downtime.

Comments Steve Edwards, Switching Product Manager, Pickering Interfaces: “These 12-slot PXI BRIC models extend the switching capacity offered by our existing BRIC2, BRIC4 and BRIC8 units and simplify the task of creating large matrices in PXI. Typical applications include automotive and aerospace ECU and semiconductor package testing.”

A product video is available at: https://info.pickeringtest.com/hubfs/pil/pil-videos/bric-12-pxi-matrix-video.mp4?t=1592510798332

Pickering Interfaces Inc., 221 Chelmsford Street, Suite 6, Chelmsford, Mass. 01824, 781 897 1710, www.pickeringtest.com.