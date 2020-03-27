Boards block OpenVPX air slots

Plug-in boards are now available for blocking the airflow in an otherwise empty OpenVPX slot. They come in 3U and 6U sizes in the 5HP (1.0 in) width commonly used in the backplane architecture.

The air slot blocker boards help optimize airflow by forcing the available airflow to pass through utilized slots. They fill spare slots that many applications utilize for future expansion. The air slot blockers boards come in versions with and without injector/ejector handles that feature the renowned Pixus rugged metal engagement “claw”. The blockers are also a convenient tool for prototyping/testing.

Pixus Technologies, 50 Bathurst Dr., Waterloo, Ontario N2V 2C5, 519 885 5775, info@pixustechnologies.com, https://pixustechnologies.com/