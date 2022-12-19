Continue to Site

Development chassis sports mix of VME64x, OpenVPX backplanes

An open-frame enclosure contains multiple configuration options utilizing VME and OpenVPX backplanes.

With a vast array of standard VITA 65 profile and power and ground only (unrouted) OpenVPX backplanes available, Pixus can offer a wide range of solutions. Coupled with various standard VME/VME64x backplanes, the company can provide a mix of slot options in both open standard architectures. Pixus also supports SOSA aligned pixus technologiesconfigurations as well as CompactPCI and cPCI Serial options.

The versatile open-frame enclosure comes with a modular PSU in versions up to 600 W and up to 1,200 W, with an universal ac input. Card guides are available for both air-cooled and conduction-cooled boards, with interchangeable slots.

Pixus offers tailored open standard backplane and enclosure solutions supporting a range of environments from lab/datacenter to MIL rugged formats. The company also provides specialty accessories such as chassis managers, alarm cards, serial MUX boards, power interface boards, and more.

