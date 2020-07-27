Portable 5G/Ethernet tester takes to the field

The MT1040A from Anritsu analyzes traffic on 5G, Ethernet and other optical and electrical networks.

As 5G comes online, the optical fibers from cell towers to network cores and everything in between will need to handle increased traffic. The anticipated increase of traffic is why we now have 400 Gbps (400G) links. Like all communications links, the 400G links now being installed need testing. That’s where Anritsu’s MT1040A (brochure, datasheet) come in.

This portable battery-powered tester, with a 9-in. screen, lets technicians capture and generate data at rates up to 400 Gbps. Various options include posts for Ethernet, OTN, Mobile X-Haul (CPRI and eCPRI), Fibre Channel, and SONET/SDH. Connection ports include SFP, SFP+, QSFP, SFP28, and RJ45 through several module options (400G shown, click to enlarge). The mainframe can support one or two modules.

Tests include: