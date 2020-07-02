Portable frequency down-converters produce 1.536-GHz IF signals

The compact ThinkRF D4000 RF Downconverter is designed to extend the usefulness of existing spectrum analysis equipment by down-converting RF signals from the 24-40 GHz frequency bands down to an intermediate frequency (IF) of 1.536 GHz with 100-kHz tuning resolution. The D4000 RF Downconverter works with existing test equipment, RF signal detectors, and interfaces, and thus minimizes user training requirements, while enabling these products to offer 5G and beyond analysis capabilities.

The ability to measure high frequency 5G signals is rapidly becoming a necessity, but many existing spectrum analyzers and test equipment are limited with historical low frequency ranges and unable to measure the frequency bands of the future. The ThinkRF D4000 RF Downconverter is designed to extend the range of existing analyzers and 3G/4G test equipment to enable them to provide 5G analysis capabilities. The D4000’s built-in preselect filtering eliminates out-of-band signals and enables spurious mitigation.

This RF downconverter can be controlled by a PC or spectrum analyzer and offers optional 10 MHz clock synchronization. As 5G mobile and wireless communication technologies continue to draw on wider bandwidths and higher frequencies users can run multiple D4000 units in parallel to monitor, detect, and analyze these signals at a lower cost, without replacing their current investment in RF signal detectors.

Extends the range of existing RF signal detectors and spectrum analyzers to 24-40 GHz bands

Real-Time Bandwidth (RTBW) up to 500 MHz

Downconverter IF output at 1.536 GHz

Pre-select filtering: Sophisticated RF filter technology eliminates out-of-band signals and enables spurious mitigation, eliminates interference within the analysis bands.

Open software platform works seamlessly with common spectrum analysis solutions

SCPI remote control via Ethernet

Increased performance at a lower cost using existing instrument solutions

Compact and portable to suit most applications

In the lab, on the manufacturing floor, or in the field, the Model D4000 is a powerful yet economical solution for 5G signal investigation, since it retains and upgrades existing field, lab, and manufacturing test equipment, and extends the life of hardware investments. Measuring 7.6×7.6×1.6 in. and weighing less than 2.2 lbs, the compact D4000 RF downconverter is portable, versatile, and easy to use for 5G analysis in any deployment scenario. The input power requirement of +12 Vdc at 20 W allows it to be used with an external battery, a vehicle power outlet, or a standard wall-mount power supply.

Made by ThinkRF, a leading Canadian manufacturer of precision electronic instrumentation for RF test, measurement, and research, the D4000 RF Downconverter is available now from Saelig Company, Inc. their USA technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig 888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.