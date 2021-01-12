Pre-configured FAKRA cable assemblies for next-gen automotive needs

A mphenol RF is pleased to announce the introduction of a line of pre-configured FAKRA cable assemblies featuring the popular RG-58 and RG-174 flexible cables. These cable assemblies are designed with a variety of connector configurations and a number of standard length options from 12 in. to 5 m. They are ideal for a wide range of automotive development applications.

These cable assemblies utilize high performance industry standard FAKRA connectors that are mechanically keyed and color coded to avoid mismating during the installation process. The FAKRA assemblies support frequencies through 3 GHz which allows them to meet the requirements of automotive applications such as 360-degree cameras, remote start and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

All FAKRA cable assemblies are manufactured using state of the art termination equipment to cut and strip the cables and terminate the connectors securely. The cables are then individually tested to ensure the highest quality standards.

