Processor controls human-to-machine interfaces

Nuvoton is pleased to announce the NuMicro MA35H0 series, a high-performance microprocessor for industrial HMI (Human Machine Interface) applications. As well as general control and user interface applications, this MPU is ideal for numerous sophisticated tasks across industrial and commercial applications — in fields as diverse as industrial HMI, factory automation, smart buildings, smart homes, smart appliances, smart medical services, and new energy.

The MA35H0 is built around dual power-efficient 64/32-bit Cortex-A35 cores based on the Armv8-A architecture, running at up to 650 MHz, with 32KB of L1 cache for each core, and 512KB of shared L2 cache. There’s no need for external memory as 128 MB of DDR SDRAM is stacked inside the 24 mm2 LQFP216 package (part number MA35H04F764C), saving space and reducing electromagnetic interference (EMI) and cost.

This MPU supports Arm® TrustZone secure boot and other security features to safeguard valuable code and data. It also features high-performance hardware floating-point units (FPU) that enhance its digital signal processing (DSP) capabilities. MA35H0 MPUs are suitable for harsh environments thanks to their industrial-grade internal operating temperature range (Tj) of -40 °C to 125°C.

Emphasizing the strong visual nature of modern user interfaces, this MPU includes the Arm NEON Advanced Single Instruction Multiple Data (SIMD) engine, dramatically improving media encoding/decoding, UI, and 2D graphics performance. It has built-in 2D graphics and video decoder, with smooth, crisp 60fps 1280×800 LCD output support. Powerful on-chip security support and a wide choice of high-speed connectivity options make the MA35H0 series a perfect choice as the heart of a responsive, attractive, and secure user interface for almost any device.