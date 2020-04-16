Pull-Planner 4.0 software program ensures safe, efficient cable pulls

Polywater announced the availability of the latest version of its Pull-Planner software. The program is enriched by using Polywater’s hands-on testing to provide realistic “coefficient of friction” guidance. Pull-Planner allows users to estimate both pull tension and sidewall pressure prior to a cable pull, which proactively safeguards against potential cable damage. For more than 30 years, the company has provided know-how and tools to its key partners and the cable industry to enable effective pulls and conduit systems.

Cable pulling plays a key role in connecting the world. While unseen and unnoticed, cabling is critically important to designing and upgrading power infrastructure and systems; these systems keep the lights on and help supply data and the latest technologies to businesses and homes.

“The Pull-Planner software is integral to large-scale projects like connecting sources of green energy to the grid and helping meet the persistent, increasing demand for more energy worldwide,” said Polywater’s president Erik Freyser. “We take pride in developing a software program that can do the math and allow users to input a range of pull scenarios. This enables project design teams to identify potential challenges and model alternative options, so they can proactively navigate them.”

Polywater’s latest Pull-Planner software is now available for both power and telecommunications cable installers and includes more cable jacket and conduit types commonly used in the telecommunications industry. Early feedback from a telecommunications industry user indicates a positive experience, saying the program “functions well and the software is intuitive.”

Additionally, the new 4.0 version of the Pull-Planner offers language options in French, German and Spanish, as well as metric and imperial measurement systems. These Pull-Planner 4.0 upgrades demonstrate the company’s attention to the evolving needs of its global customer base.

Freyser said, “Construction and maintenance challenges demand fast and reliable solutions. Polywater’s pull-planning software combines industry best practices with our robust testing methods using real cables, conduits and lubricants. Additionally, the software utilizes our extensive coefficient of friction database, which is among the industry’s largest.”

In summary, the program leverages the company’s deep understanding of key field conditions that could impact a cable pull. “Cable is expensive, so it’s important to avoid damage of this critical asset during installation. Engineers, specifiers, and cable manufacturers appreciate having a predictive model to improve and document their designs. That’s how we make an industry-wide impact while helping our customers succeed,” said Sheri Dahlke, technical director and Pull-Planner 4.0 software program manager.

Chuck Baird, owner of Alaska Line Builders LLC described how using Pull-Planner 4.0 has impacted its business. “The Pull-Planner is a beautiful thing that has made my job easier by doing the hard work of calculating pull tension and generating my pull plan for long pulls with heavy wire,” said Baird. “I’ve worked closely with the Polywater team for nearly 20 years, and they are consistently my go-to source of knowledge and resources.”

American Polywater

polywater.com