PVC armored BNC and TNC cable assemblies are sealed to IP67

Amphenol RF has announced the expansion of its ruggedized product portfolio with new IP67 sealed BNC and TNC cable assemblies. These assemblies feature an innovative flexible PVC conduit that is used to wrap the length of the cable to provide an extra layer of protection in rough environments. This unique design makes the BNC and TNC cable assemblies ideal for a number of applications in the industrial, military and commercial space.

BNC cable assemblies utilize high-quality connectors which feature the familiar bayonet coupling mechanism for easy mating and unmating. These connectors are manufactured from machined brass and die-cast zinc with nickel plating. They offer reliable electrical performance up to 6 GHz. TNC cables assemblies are made with similar materials and feature a threaded coupling mechanism, to ensure stable 6 GHz performance in volatile environments.

Ruggedized BNC and TNC cable assemblies are IP67 moisture-resistant and are engineered utilizing the industry and military standard RG-58 flexible cable. These 50 ohm assemblies are available in in-series plug to plug configurations for both interfaces in standard lengths from 6 inches to 100 feet. These assemblies are the latest in a robust portfolio of ruggedized interconnect products designed for harsh environments.