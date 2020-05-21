Current generator meets advanced safety requirements for automotive and pyrotechnical apps

Quantum Composers, Inc. added new features to the 9730 Series Programmable Current Generator which provides engineers with the ability to generate complex current waveforms and generate 6 A of high-precision current pulses.

The 9730 is designed specifically to meet the advanced safety test requirements of USCAR-28 and AK-LV-16 for testing pyrotechnical systems, airbag systems, and electric igniters. Per the AK-LV-16, Section 5.19 requires a constant current followed by a rapid, controlled ramp. The 9730 now offers:

● Multi-channel capability (two or four channels)

● Precision timing control of delays and pulse widths

● USCAR Option: 8 segment pulse definitions allow complex waveforms with different current amplitude steps and ramps

● 6 A of high-precision current pulses

● Integrated precision four-wire load resistance measurement

● Isolated current and voltage monitor reference outputs

● Advanced safety features including remote interlock, removable keyed enable switch and internal error checking

The advanced features, paired with the existing reliable and robust nature of the 9730 Digital Delay Current Generator product line, make the newest addition a perfect fit for production testing to the requirements of USCAR-28 and AK-LV-16, development testing of airbag systems, and other pyrotechnic systems.

