Reverse polarity SMA cable assemblies for antenna applications

Amphenol RF has expanded its fixed length cable assembly product line to include additional RP-SMA connector configurations. These new cable assemblies feature the popular RG-174 and RG-316 flexible cables and join the robust offering of previously released RG-58 options. Straight plug and bulkhead jack configurations are available in a number of standard lengths from 6 in. to 2 m. They are ideal for a wide range of test and measurement applications.

These cable assemblies utilize high performance industry standard RP-SMA connectors manufactured using gold plated, brass bodies. Plugs feature gold-plated female contacts machined from beryllium copper. Jacks feature gold plated male contacts machined from brass. A durable underplating of high phosphorus nickel ensures the connectors support a minimum of 500 mating cycles.

The RP-SMA assemblies support frequencies through 6 GHz and have all of the same features and benefits of the traditional SMA connector including the threaded coupling mechanism. All cable assemblies are individually tested to ensure the highest quality standards. Custom lengths are available by request.

Amphenol RF

www.amphenolrf.com