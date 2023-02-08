RF couplers, detectors, mixers augment extensive product line

Pasternack introduces a selection of in-stock waveguide mixers, detectors, and couplers. They are made for a variety of applications, including 5G, 6G, test and measurement, research and development, electronic warfare, and more.

Pasternack’s waveguide mixers, waveguide detectors, and waveguide couplers ship from an ISO 9001:2015-certified facility and feature rugged designs constructed from the highest quality materials to stand up to years of use.

The couplers provide coupling values from 20 dB to 50 dB, waveguide sizes ranging from WR-28 to WR-229, and integrated connectorized designs with SMA, N-type and 2.92 mm female connectors.

Pasternack’s waveguide mixers provide low conversion loss ranges from 8 dB to 12 dB with +13 dBm LO drive. They also cover broadband frequencies from 26.5 GHz to 110 GHz and LO-RF at 28 dB typical.

The waveguide detectors are engineered with high levels of video sensitivity that range from 750 mV/mW to 1500 mV/mW with wide dynamic range from -55 dBm to +10 dBm and maximum input power of +17 dBm.