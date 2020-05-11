RF-free housing provides audio/video time-stamped recorded lab interrogations for forensics technicians

The improved STE3000FAV2 patented RF Test Enclosure is designed to give forensics technicians a highly isolated bench-top environment to perform electronic device interrogations of electronic equipment. The STE3000FAV2 is redesigned with improved attenuation gloves and viewing window, a 0.5-in. GEN-2 high efficiency RF foam liner, GEN-2 high-efficiency RF gaskets, and an exclusive double lip RF seal to give isolation of >110 dB @ 918 MHz, >100 dB @ 2.4 GHz, >90 dB @ 5.8 GHz.

The device under investigation is shielded from remote kill, lock, or self-destruct commands, as well as being protected from GPS and location tracking. Built into the enclosure is a 500-GB law enforcement quality video and audio recorder for downloading evidentiary stored data. When the electronic device (cellphone, tablet, laptop PC, etc.) is placed inside this enclosure, it can be viewed through the LED-illuminated RF-proof window and accessed via improved silver-mesh RF-tight gloves. Whether opening a device, swiping it, turning it on, touching screen icons, changing pages, it can be conveniently operated just as if it were on the open bench. Power, chargers, and/or USB cables can all be attached to the device for connection to the investigator’s interrogation PC hardware and software. The device maintains total isolation from a carrier network, regardless of the carrier or the frequency bands used. The device is also fully isolated from WiFi signal sources, including both 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz, covering all WiFi protocols.

Using the built-in digital recorder provides a time-stamped recording of the complete evidence-gathering procedure. The built-in internal high resolution color camera captures all activity inside the RF Test Enclosure, with a resolution designed to see even the smallest font text message on the device’s screen. This video feed, and ambient audio from the device, as well as any narration by the examiner, is all recorded and time-stamped to document procedures and chain of custody. The internal video is RF-filtered out of the chamber and interfaced with a professional law enforcement high resolution touch-screen DVR. The RF filtered AC power and USB connectors are located on a universal removable I/O panel that allows for additional custom connectors and I/O options.

Weighing 27 lb, the STE3000FAV2 is designed using rugged aluminum walls (12.8 Hx18.0 Wx12.0 D in) and this tamper-proof hardware with dual padlock latches prohibits unauthorized access and maintains the chain of custody for the devices collected. Manufactured in the USA by Ramsey Electronics, the STE3000FAV2 is available now from $3,495 from their authorized North American distributor Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport, NY. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or by visiting http://www.saelig.com/category/MFR00154.htm .